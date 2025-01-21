Moment you press 'Kamal ka button,' electricity will be gone: Kejriwal

New Delhi: As campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls heats up, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday cautioned voters, claiming six-hour power outages will resume in the national capital if the BJP comes to power.

Addressing a 'janasabha' in the Adarsh Nagar constituency, he emphasised the transformation of Delhi under his leadership.

Talking about electricity supply, he said, "Today, Delhi gets 24 hours of electricity. Ten years ago, there used to be six-hour power cuts. BJP governs 20 states, yet none of them gets 24-hour electricity. If you press the wrong button, Delhi will return to six-hour power cuts. The moment you press 'Kamal ka button', electricity will be gone before you reach home."

He also underscored Delhi's affordable electricity rates.

"In Gujarat, a 400-unit bill amounts to Rs 4,500. But if you press the wrong button here, soon you'll be paying Rs 10,000 for electricity," Kejriwal warned.

Stressing on his government's focus on welfare, he remarked, "If God asks me what I did on earth, I'll say I provided education for the poor."

He announced that the AAP will establish three mohalla clinics in every ward to expand access to healthcare.

Kejriwal also criticised the BJP, accusing it of neglecting Delhi's development and targeting his government instead.

"They never tell what they have done for Delhi in the last 10 years. All they do is abuse me and call me names," he said.

Cautioning slum dwellers, he said, "These days, BJP leaders are sleeping in slums and playing carrom with your kids. But I want to caution you - these are the same people who demolish slums."

Elections will be held on February 5 and counting of votes will be held on February 8.

Kejriwal has been holding 'janasabhas' across Delhi to rally support for the AAP, which won 62 out of 70 seats in 2020.

Accompanied by Mukesh Goel, who replaced two-time MLA Pawan Sharma, the party's candidate from Adarsh Nagar, Kejriwal expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive term.