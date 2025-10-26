Molestation of Australian women cricketers tarnishes India’s image globally: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Saturday, lashed out at the BJP over the growing incidents of violence against women in its ruled states, citing the recent molestation of two Australian cricketers in Madhya Pradesh. It claimed that the incident tarnished India’s image globally.

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested in Indore.

TMC’s Kunal Ghosh said: "Two Australian women cricketers were molested in an ICC-organised world cricket championship in BJP-ruled Indore. Mind, this happens during the double-engine government rule. It has lowered our heads before the entire world."

TMC also criticised the BJP over the suicide of a woman doctor, who worked at a government hospital in Maharashtra, leaving a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment.