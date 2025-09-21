Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country’s highest recognition in the field of cinema, the I&B ministry announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the actor, director and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his “iconic contribution to Indian cinema”.

The award will be presented to the 65-year-old during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

“Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations… His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,” the ministry said.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Some of his most popular and critically-acclaimed movies include “Thanmathra”, “Iruvar”, “Drishyam”, “Vanaprastham”, “Company”, “Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol” and “Pulimurugan”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the veteran actor, saying Mohanlal epitomises “excellence and versatility”.

“With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.

“His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come,” PM Modi said.

I&B minister Ashwani Vaishnaw also congratulated the actor and said his legacy will keep inspiring “Bharat’s creative spirit”.

“Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations,” he posted on X.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Wonderful news for all fans and admirers of @Mohanlal! As an MP I am proud to lay claim to representing his city… Congratulations to Kerala’s pride, our very own Lal!”

Known for his effortless screen presence and wide range, he has received two National Film Awards for best actor, nine Kerala State Awards and international honours.

In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001, and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.