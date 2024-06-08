Modi's swearing-in ceremony to witness attendance of SAARC leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9, at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. To mark this significant event, India has extended invitations to leaders from several neighboring countries, with many confirming their attendance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that leaders from various SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations will be present. This includes the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

The schedule for the dignitaries' arrival is as follows:

June 08, 2024:

Noon: Arrival of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at AFS Palam

14:45: Arrival of Vice President of Seychelles at IGI T-3

June 09, 2024:

09:05: Arrival of Prime Minister of Mauritius at IGI T-3

09:05: Arrival of the President of Maldives at IGI T-3

11:30: Arrival of the Prime Minister of Bhutan at IGI T-3

11:50: Arrival of the President of Sri Lanka at IGI T-3

14:50: Arrival of the Prime Minister of Nepal at IGI T-3

Security in the national capital will be heightened for the event. Major hotels such as the Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridge's, and Oberoi are under tight security measures. Designated routes have been planned for the dignitaries to ensure smooth travel between their accommodations and the venue.

Apart from the swearing-in ceremony, the attending leaders will also partake in a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the same evening. This gathering is anticipated to foster high-level interactions and strengthen regional ties among the SAARC member nations.

This significant occasion will also see the Council of Ministers taking their oaths of office and secrecy, forming Prime Minister Modi's new cabinet.