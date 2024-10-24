Modi, Xi endorse border patrolling pact; decide to revive dialogue mechanisms

Kazan/New Delhi: In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed an agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, also saw both leaders underline the need to revive stalled bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling efforts to restore normalcy in relations that were severely strained after the deadly military clash between the two nations in 2020.

The nearly 50-minute meeting between Modi and Xi was their first structured dialogue in almost five years, and it came at a critical juncture for bilateral ties. In their discussion, Modi highlighted the importance of properly handling disputes and preventing them from disturbing the peace and stability along the border. He said that “mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity” should remain the pillars of the relationship between the two Asian giants.

The talks led to a consensus on reviving the Special Representatives’ dialogue mechanism on the boundary issue, which had been dormant for almost four years. The two leaders also expressed a shared understanding that this mechanism could play a crucial role in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the contested frontier. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement following the meeting, noting that the two leaders agreed to progress relations from a “strategic and long-term perspective” while enhancing strategic communication to address shared developmental challenges.

The Modi-Xi meeting is being hailed as a significant step toward stabilising bilateral ties, which have been on a downward trajectory since the violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops. The incident, one of the deadliest military confrontations between the two countries in decades, triggered a military standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, leading to a sharp deterioration in relations.

On Monday, just days before the BRICS summit, India and China finalised an agreement on the disengagement of troops and patrolling protocols along the LAC, marking a potential end to the over four-year standoff. Both sides had engaged in sustained diplomatic and military-level talks to reach this agreement.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a media briefing, stated that both Modi and Xi “welcomed the agreement” and expressed their satisfaction with the progress made through diplomatic and military channels over the past several weeks. “This meeting happened close on the heels of the disengagement and patrolling agreement, and naturally, the two leaders welcomed the agreement reached between the two sides,” Misri added.

The breakthrough on the LAC dispute is expected to pave the way for further discussions on unresolved issues, including the situation at Depsang and Demchowk, both of which have been friction points. While Misri did not explicitly confirm the inclusion of these areas in the disengagement agreement, he indicated that these points were part of the overall framework being discussed.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Modi highlighted the broader implications of India-China relations, noting that the relationship between the two countries is not just important for their people but also for regional and global peace, stability, and progress. He emphasised that maintaining peace and stability along the border should remain the highest priority for both sides.

“We welcome the consensus reached on issues that have arisen in the last four years on the border. Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority,” Modi said. “Mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations. I am sure we will talk with an open mind and our discussions will be constructive,” he added.

Xi, for his part, acknowledged the significance of the meeting, stating that the international community and the people of both countries were closely watching the outcome. President Xi Jinping said: “Mr Prime Minister, it is my great pleasure to meet you here in Kazan. It is the first time for us to have a formal (bilateral) meeting in five years time.Both the people in our two countries and the international community are paying close attention to our meeting.’’

“China and India are both ancient civilisations, major developing countries, and important members of the Global South. We are both at a crucial phase in our respective modernisation endeavours. It best serves the fundamental interest of our two countries and two peoples for both sides to keep to the trend of history and the right directions of our bilateral relations.’’

He said: “It is important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation, properly handle our differences and disagreements, and to facilitate each other’s pursuit of development aspirations. It is also important for both sides to shoulder our international responsibility, set an example for boosting the strength and unity of the developing countries, and to contribute to promoting multi polarisation and democracy in international relations.’’

One of the most notable outcomes of the meeting was the decision to revive the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the boundary question, which has been dormant since December 2019. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lead this mechanism, which plays a critical role in discussing the complex boundary disputes between the two nations. Misri confirmed that both leaders instructed their special representatives to meet at an early date and to continue efforts to resolve the boundary question peacefully.

“They (Modi and Xi) noted that the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the boundary question and for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Misri said. “Following today’s meeting, we hope to schedule the next round of talks at an appropriate date,” he said.

Misri stressed that the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas would create the space needed to return to the path of normalisation in bilateral relations. “As we have maintained during the last four years, the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas will create space for returning us towards the path of normalisation of our bilateral relations,” he said.

Both leaders also briefly discussed regional and global developments, including cooperation within the BRICS framework and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Modi assured Xi of India’s full support for China’s presidency of the SCO in 2025, further emphasising the potential for enhanced cooperation on multilateral platforms.

The MEA echoed these sentiments in its statement, noting that stable and predictable relations between India and China, as two of the largest nations in the world, would have a significant positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. It also noted the importance of a multipolar Asia and world, which both nations have a stake in fostering.