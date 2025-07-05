'Modi will bow to Trump': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM as deal deadline approaches

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-US trade deal, after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that India would not enter into an agreement under deadlines. Goyal had on Friday claimed that India would accept the proposed trade deal with the US only when it is fully finalised, and in the national interest. "Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for remaining silent and not countering US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of bringing a halt to hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Free Trade Agreements are possible only when both sides benefit and involve a win-win agreement, Goyal told reporters when asked about the proposed interim trade agreement with the US. "National interest should always be supreme. Keeping that in mind, if a deal is made, then India is always ready to deal with developed countries," he said. Trump has set a deadline of July 9 to finalise the trade agreement with India.