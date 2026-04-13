Modi urges all parties to back women’s quota

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a unified push across political parties to ensure that women’s reservation is implemented in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, describing the move as essential for strengthening India’s democratic framework.



In a letter dated April 11 addressed to floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament, ahead of a special three-day sitting from April 16 to 18, Modi urged lawmakers to support amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, widely known as the Women’s Reservation Act. The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended to accommodate discussions on the proposed changes.

“It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women’s reservation in place,” the Prime Minister wrote, stressing the need for timely legislative action. He added that implementing the law by 2029 would “infuse new energy into India’s democratic institutions” and help strengthen public trust through wider representation in governance.

The proposed amendments seek to advance the timeline for enforcing the law. Under the current framework, the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, introduced through a constitutional amendment in 2023, would only take effect after the delimitation exercise based on the 2027 Census. This schedule would have delayed implementation until at least 2034.

To bring the quota into force earlier, the government plans to amend the law during the upcoming special session. If approved, the changes would also increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 seats, with 273 reserved for women.

Modi described the upcoming parliamentary debate as a “historic discussion” and an opportunity to demonstrate collective responsibility. “This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along,” he said in the letter.

Highlighting the broader context, the Prime Minister noted the growing role of women across sectors. “From space to sports, from the armed forces to start-ups, India’s daughters are making an impact in every field,” he said, adding that the country’s development goals depend on women playing a greater and more active role.

He also recalled the passage of the Women’s Reservation Act in 2023, which received support from Members of Parliament across party lines. Calling it a “memorable moment”, Modi said the decision reflected unity in fulfilling a long-standing commitment to women. He pointed out that women make up nearly half of India’s population, making their increased participation in politics both necessary and overdue.

According to the Prime Minister, discussions around the timing of implementation had already taken place during earlier deliberations, with broad agreement that the law should be enforced at the earliest. He said consultations had been held with constitutional experts and political stakeholders to examine possible pathways.

“It is a moment above any one party or individual,” Modi wrote, urging MPs to participate actively in the debate. “It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations.”

He expressed confidence that political parties would come together to pass the amendments, noting that there has been long-standing consensus on the need to enhance women’s representation in politics. “Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women’s representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality,” he said.

Describing the proposed move as a significant milestone, Modi said it would be a major achievement for “Nari Shakti” and for India’s 140 crore citizens. He added that lawmakers involved in the process would take pride in contributing to what he termed a historic effort.

“Let us further strengthen our great democratic traditions and take decisive steps toward a historic transformation,” the Prime Minister said, calling on all parties to support the amendment and ensure its passage during the special session.