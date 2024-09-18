Modi unveils Rs 3,800 crore railway, highway projects, launches Odisha’s Subhadra Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked 100 days of his third term in office by launching several major projects in Odisha, worth over Rs 3,800 crore. These initiatives include vital railway and national highway projects aimed at boosting the state’s infrastructure and connectivity. The prime minister’s visit to Odisha also coincided with his 74th birthday.



Addressing a large gathering in Bhubaneswar, Modi also launched the Odisha government’s ambitious ‘Subhadra Yojana’, a financial assistance scheme for women, which he said would be pivotal in driving the state’s development. Under this scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 annually for five years, delivered in two equal instalments. The scheme is expected to cover over 1 crore women in Odisha, focusing on their empowerment as a central part of the state’s growth strategy.

“I am happy that the Odisha government has started its major work by announcing the Subhadra Yojana for women. Women’s empowerment will be the key to Odisha’s development,” said Modi.

Among the other highlights of the prime minister’s visit was the release of the first instalment of financial assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) across 14 states. Modi also participated in the ‘Griha Pravesh’ (housewarming) celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY-G scheme, providing much-needed housing to the rural poor.

The launch of the Awaas+ 2024 App to facilitate surveys of additional households for the housing scheme further underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring affordable housing for all. Modi’s visit to Sabar Sahi, a slum area in Bhubaneswar, brought him face-to-face with the beneficiaries of the housing programme, where he personally inaugurated the homes of 20 recipients.

The prime minister’s interaction with Antaryami Nayak, a beneficiary of the housing scheme, and the experience of being offered the traditional Odia sweet dish ‘kheeri’ by a tribal family, added a personal touch to the event. Modi drew a connection to his own mother, recalling how she used to give him jaggery on his birthday, expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended by the tribal family.

During his speech, the prime minister emphasised Odisha’s potential for growth and development. He highlighted the state’s rich natural resources, its talented youth, and opportunities for industries and tourism. He asserted that Odisha now receives thrice the amount of central funding compared to 10 years ago, underscoring the state’s importance in the national agenda.

Modi also touched on several developmental promises, including ongoing work on Puri to Konark railway line and the upcoming high-tech ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ project, which is set to transform the state’s connectivity. These projects, he said, would open new doors of opportunity for Odisha in the next five years.

The prime minister underscored the importance of focusing on marginalized communities, particularly the tribal population. He pointed out that over the last three months, major efforts have been undertaken to improve healthcare in tribal areas, with more than 13 lakh people screened under the sickle cell anaemia campaign.

Highlighting his government’s focus on women and tribals, Modi said: “The Dalits, deprived, and tribal communities living in Odisha are the biggest beneficiaries of the campaign against poverty.” He also mentioned that a separate ministry for tribal welfare has been created, and a special project for the development of around 60,000 tribal villages is underway.