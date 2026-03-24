Modi to visit Russia this year, says Lavrov

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Russia later this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, signalling continued high-level engagement between the two countries.

Lavrov made the remarks in a video address to the conference titled ‘Russia and India: To the New Agenda of Bilateral Relations’. Referring to President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi in December, he said the trip confirmed alignment in strategic priorities and resulted in “a solid package of documents”. He also highlighted the importance of sustained dialogue at the highest levels.

Putin’s December visit, described as his tenth to India, was also noted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who addressed the same event. Jaishankar said the visit opened new areas of cooperation, including skilled mobility, health, food safety, maritime collaboration, fertilisers, customs, commerce, and academic and media ties.

He reiterated that both countries aim to raise annual bilateral trade from $68.7 billion to $100 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable way. “We must continue efforts to conclude the India-EAEU FTA, address non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments, and utilise a skilled Indian workforce,” Jaishankar said, adding confidence in Russia as a reliable partner in meeting India’s energy needs.