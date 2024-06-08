Modi to take oath as PM for third term on Sunday

New Delhi: After being elected as leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Narendra Modi, who is all set to take the oath for his third term as Prime Minister on Sunday evening, on Friday emphasised the importance of achieving ‘unanimity’ in all decisions, marking a shift from a previous disinclination towards broader consensus on major issues.



He conveyed a clear message to both the BJP and its ally parties that a majority is needed to form the government, but unanimity is essential to serve the nation. Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes in the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building, addressing the elected members of the NDA and senior leaders from various parties. BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers were also present there.

The speech followed the election of Modi as the Leader of the Lok Sabha and the Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party by all the members. This indicates that within the changed political landscape, Modi will assume his role as the head of a coalition government. Modi further emphasised that the NDA is an ‘organic alliance’ committed to the principle of ‘nation first.’ He stated, “Pre-poll alliances have never been as successful in coalition politics as the NDA.”

He also described the NDA as the ‘most successful alliance.’ Modi attributed the ‘successful coalition’ to the shared commitment of all parties to “good governance.” He also emphasised that in the coming decade; the NDA will continue to prioritise and work towards “good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens” and will make the dream of making India a developed nation true. He also introduced a new term for the NDA: New, Developed, Aspirational India.

He stated that empowering the poor and middle class will be his government’s top priority. “Today, the middle class has emerged as a driving force in India’s growth story. We will continue to ensure the welfare of our people, and will continue to deliver ‘quality of life’ to all,” he added. Modi also said, “Jaha Kam, Wahan Hum” (Wherever works need to be done, we are there). Modi also conveyed a clear message to the ally parties, which are regional parties in different states that for the betterment of the country, there should be a unifying factor between ‘regional aspirations’ and ‘national aspirations.’

He noted that voters from 22 states have brought the NDA to power. As the elected Leader of the BJP, Modi expressed gratitude to the party workers for their hard work. He highlighted the party’s strong performance in tribal areas and announced that the BJP would form the government in Odisha for the first time. Modi also praised party workers in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, emphasising that winning one Lok Sabha seat in Kerala is a significant success for the BJP.

At the same time, Modi did not hold back in criticising the opposition INDIA Bloc.

He questioned their actions during the election process, accusing them of continuously enticing people and attempting to create social unrest. Modi claimed that the opposition engages in ‘photo op’ politics.

Targeting Congress, he said: “The Congress party tried to demean our victory by showcasing their success to boost their party workers’ morale. We do not engage in such politics, as we know how to handle success.” He added that the NDA government, which was in power before the election, will continue to govern for another five years following the June 4 poll results.

Modi launched a fierce critique against the Congress, asserting that the party has secured just 100 seats, while the BJP’s total seats surpass the combined total of Congress’ seats in the three Lok Sabha elections since 2014. Modi humorously remarked that on the day of the election results, he was more concerned about the well-being of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) than the outcome.

He quipped: “Is the EVM alive or has it passed away?” This comment was a jibe at the opposition’s previous accusations of EVM tampering, which Modi claimed were attempts to undermine the credibility of the Election Commission of India. He suggested that the opposition’s stance was so extreme that he expected them to organise a funeral procession for the EVMs.

Upon entering the Central Hall of the historic old Parliament House, Modi headed to the revered Indian Constitution.

He approached it with a deep sense of respect, bowing before it, lifting it gently, and pressing it to his forehead in a gesture of profound reverence, before carefully replacing it and bowing once more. This symbolic act was particularly poignant given the recent criticism from opposition parties who accused him of harbouring intentions to alter the Constitution should his party retain absolute majority.

Modi also shared an image of himself with the Constitution on a social media platform, accompanying it with a heartfelt message. He declared: “Each moment of my life is devoted to the noble principles of the Indian Constitution, a gift from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is this Constitution that has enabled someone like me, born into poverty and a disadvantaged background, to have the privilege of serving our nation. Because of this Constitution, millions of our citizens are now filled with hope, empowered, and dignity.”

BJP MP and senior party leader Rajnath Singh nominated Narendra Modi for the positions of Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, and Leader of the Lok Sabha.

Modi also met BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences in the national capital before heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan to stake his claim to form the government.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the communique said.