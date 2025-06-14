Modi stresses early restoration of peace and stability in call with Netanyahu

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday to brief on the evolving situation in west Asia as the Indian leader emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability.

“Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India’s concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said on X.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday in strikes that took out top military officers and hit nuclear and missile sites, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Earlier in the day, the external affairs ministry said India is “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and is “closely monitoring” the evolving situation.

India urged “both sides to avoid any escalatory steps”.

The MEA also asked all Indian nationals in the region to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

India asserted that it enjoys “close and friendly relations” with both the countries and “stands ready to extend all possible support”. “Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the statement said.

The Indian embassies in Israel and Iran issued advisories on its X handles in view of the situation.

“Advisory In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” the Indian Embassy in Israel posted on the social media platform.

“ADVISORY In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.