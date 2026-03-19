Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman, Malaysian PM; discusses West Asia situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, and discussed with them the West Asia situation, favouring de-escalation of the conflict in the region and subsequent restoration of peace and stability. In his separate telephonic conversations with the two leaders, Modi also stressed the need for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. "Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," Modi said in a post on X. The PM reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated its efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. "India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

In his conversation with Ibrahim, Modi conveyed his warm greetings to his Malaysian counterpart and the people of the country on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. "We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," he said. This was Modi's second conversation with the Sultan of Oman since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and the Islamic Republic retaliated by attacking several of its Gulf neighbours. Modi has also spoken to several world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan, Israel and Iran, since the conflict began.