Modi speaks to Putin, backs peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

NEW DELHI: Days after returning from Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and shared his “insights” from his visit to Ukraine, reiterating India’s firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.



In a post on X, PM Modi said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said: “Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

On Monday, PM Modi briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India’s full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

Later, in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi during his telephone conversation with Putin recalled his “successful visit to Russia” last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

“The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the MEA said.

The two leaders “reviewed progress” on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, it said.

“They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement said, adding, the two leaders agreed to remain in touch. PM Modi paid a historic visit to Ukraine on August 23, the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since it became independent over three decades ago and held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi has also confirmed to Putin his readiness to attend the BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24, which will be the first summit of the grouping after its expansion, state-owned Tass news agency reported, citing the press service of the Kremlin.

The issues of practical implementation of agreements in the trade and economic area reached during the official visit of the Indian prime minister to Russia in July were discussed,” the report said.

Russia, which is the current chair of BRICS, will host the summit in its southwestern city of Kazan.