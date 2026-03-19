Modi speaks to Kuwait Crown Prince, calls for diplomatic engagement in West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, with both leaders underlining the need for continued diplomatic engagement.



In a post on X, Modi said he conveyed greetings to the Crown Prince ahead of Eid and noted that the two sides “exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments.”

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains a foremost priority. “We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability,” he added.

Modi also thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for its continued support towards the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.

This marks the second conversation between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began nearly three weeks ago, following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions by Tehran, including targeting several Gulf countries.

In recent weeks, Modi has spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Israel and Iran as tensions continue in the region.