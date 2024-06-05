Modi set for historic third term oath on Saturday: Sources

Sources revealed this morning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for a third time on Saturday, potentially becoming the first leader since Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms as India's Prime Minister.

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 seats this election, falling short of the 272-majority mark by 32 seats, Mr Modi secured victory in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, defeating Congress' Ajay Rai by a margin of less than 1.5 lakh votes.

The BJP had set an ambitious target of 370 seats (including those of NDA partners), but the opposition alliance, led by the Congress, managed to trim the BJP's lead in crucial states like Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, securing a total of 232 seats.

Addressing a jubilant crowd at the party's Delhi headquarters late Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian people for their trust in the NDA for a third term. "I bow to the people for this affection and assure them we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people," Mr Modi conveyed.

Mr Modi also acknowledged the crucial role of Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, both veteran politicians who are viewed as kingmakers due to their parties' seats.

Should the NDA lose the support of Naidu's 16 Lok Sabha MPs and Nitish Kumar's 12 MPs, its tally would drop to 265 from 293. The Congress-led INDIA bloc is reportedly considering approaching both Naidu and Nitish Kumar to secure their support, although the Congress has been cautious in its statements on this matter.