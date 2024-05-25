Modi pledges UCC at Mandi rally, says Congress backing shariat

Mandi: Invoking the Ram temple issue and pledging to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the BJP’s campaign trail in Himachal Pradesh, holding two rallies on Friday and asking for a “bumper” hat-trick for the party in four parliamentary seats, polling for which will be held on June 1.



Addressing a well-attended rally at Mandi’s Paddal ground, Modi accused the Congress of snatching the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and giving it to Muslims. That is why they called for “Vote-Jihad”.

The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack against the Congress and the INDIA bloc for practising politics of “communalism, caste, and dynasties”.

Resolving to implement the Uniform Civil Code for equal rights to all communities—Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Buddhists—Modi said the Congress is opposing it. He claimed that the party wants to put India in reverse gear.

“That’s why the Congress is talking about reversing the landmark decision on Article 370 if it comes to power and also abolishing the CAA. The Congress has also been destroying the country’s nuclear weapons,” Modi stated.

“Do you want them to come to power and take such retrograde steps, pushing the country back to the 20th and 19th centuries?” he asked.

He criticised the Congress on OBC reservations, asserting that the party wants to snatch the reservations and give them to Muslims.

At his rally in Nahan, Modi addressed those living close to the borders, emphasising the importance of a strong government. During the weak Congress regime, the government could not stand up to and question Pakistan, but now there is a government known for “ghus ke marenge” (enter and kill).

Seeking votes for a strong India and Viksit Bharat, Modi said this country cannot be built by those who live only on the legacy of their ancestors.

Modi claimed that in the five phases held so far, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have secured more seats than the majority. Now, if the four seats of Himachal are added, it will be the icing on the cake.

From the turnout at the rally, it is easy to assume that Himachal is going to score a hat-trick once again by 4-0. The country is going to reject Congress for the third consecutive time.

Recalling the Palampur resolution of the BJP’s working committee, where the party pledged to construct the Ram temple, the Prime Minister said Himachal Pradesh has become ‘Ram Mandir Nirman Sankalp Bhumi’.

“It took 500 years and a long struggle to build the Ram temple. Lakhs of people died in the struggle, but it was the power of your vote that gave Modi the strength to complete the ultimate task. Today, Ramlala is seated in Ayodhya. Himachal is happy, and the gods and goddesses are showering blessings. But Congress is not happy with the enthronement of Ramlala,” he said.

“If your one vote had not increased Modi’s power, Congress would never have allowed the Ram Temple to be built,” he added.

Modi said while the BJP’s resolve is to take India forward and empower the citizens, the Congress prefers an India with poverty, crisis, and citizens facing problems.

The Prime Minister also shared his vision of seeing youths, especially girls, acquiring skills to fly fighter planes, passenger planes, and drones.

That’s why the doors have been opened for girls in the Indian Army, Defence schools, and Sainik schools.

Modi ridiculed the Congress for indecent and vulgar remarks against BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut. He stated that insulting remarks against her are an insult to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh, especially to the daughters of Himachal who see Kangana as an inspiration and carve out their own paths through strength and capabilities.

He said the royal family (without naming Congress candidate Vikramaditya) has not even apologised for the remarks. But this will prove costly for them in the polls.

He exhorted the people of Himachal Pradesh to educate their daughters, guaranteeing that he will ensure they get their due.

Attacking the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said this government will not last long. They betrayed the people by making false promises of Rs 1500 per month to women and jobs.

“This government is a talabaaz sarkar as it put a lock on the state staff selection commission. They also closed down institutions opened by the earlier BJP government led by Jairam Thakur and scuttled the airport project in Mandi,” said the PM, announcing that irregularities in the grants sanctioned by the Centre for disaster-affected families will be probed.

He also appealed for voting for the BJP candidates in the six bypolls so that he can free the state from the clutches of Congress misrule and false promises.