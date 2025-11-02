Modi not only scared of Trump, but also remote-controlled by big business, alleges Rahul

Begusarai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only "scared" of US President Donald Trump, but was also "remote controlled" by big business.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, made the stinging attack at an election rally in Begusarai district of Bihar.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that in 1971, then PM Indira Gandhi was threatened by the US, but she didn't get "scared and did what needed to be done".

"But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it," he claimed.

Gandhi claimed that all the major decisions of the Modi government, like GST and demonetisation, were "aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the big ones".

"Our approach is different. We want to promote small businesses. We want to replace made in China labels on your phones and T-shirts with made in Bihar tags," he said.

Claiming that the PM can do anything for votes, Gandhi said, "Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas."

"He will even dance on stage for votes. Whatever you say until election day, Modi will do that. Because after the elections, he will only work for his favourite corporations," he alleged.

Gandhi said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in the state, it will form a government for every section, not for any particular caste.

He alleged that the PM was asking youths to watch reels as he wants to divert their attention so that they do not raise questions on real issues, such as unemployment.

"Modi says that the BJP has given you cheap internet so that you can watch reels and make reels. But when you watch reels on Instagram and Facebook, the money goes to Ambani," he alleged.

He also alleged that the BJP and RSS "completely stole" the elections in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

"The Election Commission has removed names of Mahagathbandhan supporters from the voters' list in Bihar. We have provided proof of this before, and we will provide it again," he claimed.