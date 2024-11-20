Modi meets Meloni, Macron, Lula and other leaders at G20 Summit in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Key outcomes included a five-year strategic action plan with Italy and strengthened bilateral ties with Brazil, Chile, and other nations. The discussions spanned critical areas such as defence, trade, clean energy, and technology.

Following comprehensive talks, Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced an ambitious five-year strategic action plan.

The plan, encompassing the period from 2025 to 2029, identifies 10 specific pillars to advance bilateral cooperation. These include economic investments, energy transition, space exploration, defence collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges.

“Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed enhancing cooperation in culture and education,” Modi shared on X. He said that the India-Italy partnership holds the potential to significantly contribute to global welfare.

This was the fifth meeting between Modi and Meloni in the last two years, underscoring the growing rapport between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that the partnership will be driven by co-production, industrial collaboration, and innovation. Both leaders also

committed to joint initiatives, including the Global Biofuels Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing enhanced cooperation in key areas such as space, energy, AI, and other future-focused sectors. Modi praised Macron for France’s successful hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this year.

“It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Macron,” Modi shared on X, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the two nations. The leaders also talked about deepening people-to-people ties between India and France.

Macron echoed similar sentiments, calling the partnership with India “rich and multifaceted.” He noted the progress on initiatives launched during his State visit to India earlier in the year, and also shared a lighthearted moment in a video with Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the meeting as a significant step in advancing the India-France Strategic Partnership, particularly in trade, investment, and international issues.

In another significant development, Modi held a productive meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Brazil relations, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation in defence, biofuels, agriculture, and digital technology.

“India appreciates Brazil’s efforts during its G20 Presidency. Together, we aim to tackle global challenges like hunger and poverty,” Modi stated. The leaders discussed initiatives like the ‘Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty’ and explored opportunities in renewable energy and healthcare.

Lula praised India’s G20 Presidency, noting that many of Brazil’s initiatives were inspired by India’s successful

leadership. Brazil, along with India and South Africa, currently forms the G20 Troika, reinforcing trilateral cooperation.

Modi also met UK counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasising a strong partnership in areas like technology, green energy, security, and innovation. Modi expressed eagerness to enhance India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK, highlighting trade and cultural ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the meeting invigorated the bilateral relationship. Starmer announced plans to relaunch trade talks in the new year, aiming to boost economic growth and cooperation.

Modi’s discussions with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font focused on deepening ties in pharmaceuticals, technology, and space.

They also reviewed the progress of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and identified opportunities for public-private investments and academic exchange.

“India-Chile relations are gaining momentum, especially in sectors like Ayurveda, which is increasingly popular in Chile,” Modi noted. President Boric announced plans for an official visit to India next year to further solidify the partnership.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met leaders from Indonesia, Portugal, Norway, and South Korea,

among others, to discuss mutual interests.