Modi govt wants country without dalits, backward communities: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to marginalise the SCs, STs, and OBCs. Speaking at a rally in support of TMC candidate Mahua Moitra at Tehatta in Nadia district, Banerjee criticised the BJP government's 'falsehoods' about citizenship benefits for marginalised communities, warning that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could jeopardise the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is lying about the benefits of UCC that it will help everybody. Instead, if UCC is implemented, it will put at stake the existence of SCs, STs and OBCs. BJP will destroy the constitution. But rest assured, we will not let it happen," Banerjee said. The TMC chief said for the past 10 years, the BJP has been spreading lies about Matuas and other backward castes getting citizenship through the CAA, which is a ploy to take away one's already existing bona fide citizenship rights and deport them to concentration camps.

The Krishnanagar constituency has a large population of Matua population. She also said the UCC will prevent different communities, tribes and sects from practicing their own customs and rituals. The CM cautioned the electorate against BJP's ploy "to inflate the voting figure after the actual date of polling by using the Election Commission." She expressed bewilderment over the Election Commission's announcement of an increased poll percentage four days after the actual voting took place, stating that while she wasn't casting aspersions on the EC, she found it unfathomable.

Banerjee cautioned against BJP's tactics to manipulate voting figures and alleged threats by BJP leaders to IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal and vowed to resist any attempts to undermine the state's integrity. "Intimidation, threat and pressure by the Narendra Modi government on state ministers, officials or people will not work in Bengal," she said.