“Modi govt spreads lies about economy to hide failures,” says Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP-led central government of consistently spreading misinformation about the economy to cover up its “massive failures.” He claimed that over the past eleven years, the government has systematically weakened every sector of the Indian economy. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “The Modi government has made it a habit to spread lies about the economy to hide its gross failures! For 11 consecutive years, this incompetent government has been destroying every sector of the economy. The truth is here.” Earlier on Monday, Kharge had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the government completed 11 years in office. The Congress president alleged that the Modi-led administration had “ruined” the country and that its promise of “achhe din” (good days) had turned into a “dreadful dream.”

He stated that a promise of doubling farmers’ income was not fulfilled, so they had to eat rubber bullets, whereas women’s security is currently in “tatters.”Mallikarjun Kharge further alleged atrocities against the minorities of the country and believed that their participation in society is lost. Meanwhile, on May 23, addressing a press conference of the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047’, NITI Aayog CEO, Subrahmanyam, said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Citing data from the International Monetary Fund, the CEO of India’s apex think tank stated that India’s economy has reached the USD 4 trillion mark.” “We are the fourth-largest economy as I speak, a USD 4 trillion economy. This is not my data; this is the data from the IMF. India today is larger than Japan. It’s only the United States, China, and Germany that are larger. If we stick to what is being planned, what is being thought through, it’s a matter of another two to three years; we would become the third largest economy,” said Subrahmanyam.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that pressure has increased to go one notch higher in the ladder of top global economies, surpassing the excitement and happiness of India becoming the fourth-largest economy. The Prime Minister highlighted that the goal is clear: By the year 2047, India must be a “Viksit nation” with no compromise. Addressing a public rally in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister recalled the excitement among the country’s youth when India surpassed the United Kingdom, which had ruled India for over 200 years, and became the fifth largest economy.