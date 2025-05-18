Modi govt continues to ignore VP's pleas on behalf of farmers: Ramesh's dig on Dhankhar's birthday

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's birthday greetings to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday were laced with a dig at the Modi government, whom he accused of "continuously ignoring" Dhankhar's impassioned pleas on behalf of the agitating farmers.

Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, was sworn in as India's 14th vice president on August 11, 2022. He turned 74 on Sunday.

"The irrepressible Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar turns 74 today.

"While wishing him on this happy occasion, it has to be recalled that it is extremely unfortunate but not entirely surprising that the Modi government continues to ignore his impassioned pleas on behalf of the agitating farmers," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, Ramesh had cited Vice-President Dhankhar's remark that inflation should be considered while providing aid to farmers to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why he had not done so.

Dhankhar had advocated for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in fertiliser subsidies for farmers, based on the US pattern, and demanded that inflation be factored in while providing financial assistance to agriculturists, like the salaries of legislators and MPs.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted the Vice President on his birthday.

"I extend my warm birthday wishes to the Vice President of India, and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. May he be blessed with good health and a long life, and may his commitment to upholding Parliamentary Democracy remain steadfast," Kharge said on X.