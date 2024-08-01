Modi government's promise of doubling farmers' income a "jumla": Cong MP Surjewala

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday took potshots at the Modi government, saying its promise to double farmers' income by 2022 has turned out to be a "jumla" as their earnings have actually gone down.



Initiating a discussion on the working of the agriculture ministry in the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala also said that while the central government claims it has significantly increased the budget outlay for the agriculture sector, actually it did not spend Rs 1 lakh crore in the last five years and "surrendered" the amount.

The Congress MP also said the latest Union Budget has reduced allocations under various schemes related to agriculture, fertiliser and dairy and cited data in support of his argument.

"The subsidy has been reduced by about Rs 25,000 crore for urea and P&K fertilisers alone," he said.

The Congress MP also said that when the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha raised issues related to Dalits, farmers and labourers, BJP asked about "our caste".

Continuing the attack on the government, Surjewala referred to PM Fasal Bima Yojna and said between 2016-17 and June 30, 2024, the premium paid by farmers was Rs 2,29,789 crore and insurance companies earned a profit of Rs 63,648 crore.

This is a "profiteering" scheme for any insurance company in the country.

He also said the Modi government first brought three black farm laws (now revoked) and did not procure crops at MSP.

Raising the issue of farmers' suicide, he said more than one lakh farmers committed suicides in the past 10 years.

"In the Modi government's regime, every day 31 farmers commit suicide. How do you (BJP) manage to sleep," he said.

"The (three farm) laws have been revoked, but the promise of law on MSP has not been fulfilled to date," he added.