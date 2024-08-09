Modi extends best wishes to Yunus, hopes normalcy returns to Bangladesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his best wishes to Muhammad Yunus as he was sworn in as the leader of an interim government in Bangladesh, expressing hope for a swift return to normalcy and the protection of Hindus and other minority communities in the country.

In a post on X, Modi said: “My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities.”

“India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development,” he said.