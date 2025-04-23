Modi cuts short Saudi visit, returns home after Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi/Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning to India on Tuesday night from Jeddah, cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed at least 30 people, according to official sources. Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia as he made the decision to depart early. While he was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, he will now arrive in India early Wednesday morning instead.

Earlier, Modi landed in the coastal city of Jeddah on Tuesday, marking the start of a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. This was his third visit to the Kingdom, but his first to Jeddah, where he was scheduled to hold high-level talks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The prime minister was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, and Dr Majid Al-Kassabi, Saudi Minister of Commerce. As Modi’s aircraft entered Saudi airspace, it was escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets—an honour that signals the growing defence partnership between the two nations.

Modi shared a message on social media shortly after his arrival. “Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Saudi Arabia. Eager to take part in the various programmes today and tomorrow,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, in both English and Arabic.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome, including a 21-gun salute. “Giving further momentum to our long-standing and historic ties,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X. During his visit, the prime minister was expected to co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council alongside Crown Prince Mohammed. The Council was established during Modi’s 2019 visit to elevate bilateral cooperation in key sectors.

Officials said multiple memoranda of understanding were likely to be signed across areas such as energy, space, health, culture, advanced technology, and scientific research. Modi was also expected to bring up issues related to Hajj, including India’s pilgrimage quota, in his discussions with the Crown Prince.

Upon arrival at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Modi was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora. Saudi singer Hashim Abbas welcomed him with a rendition of the patriotic Hindi song Ae Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu, as hotel guests and expatriates clapped and cheered.

The prime minister interacted briefly with the community members who had gathered in the hotel lobby. The Indian population in Saudi Arabia is estimated at 2.7 million, forming one of the largest expatriate groups in the Kingdom.