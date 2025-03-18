Modi conveys concerns to Kiwi PM over anti-India activities in NZ

Mpost bureau

New Delhi: India and New Zealand on Monday signed an agreement to institutionalise defence ties and pledged to enhance collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon over activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the island nation.

Following bilateral discussions, the two sides formalised six agreements covering multiple sectors, including education, sports, agriculture, and climate change. Additionally, they agreed to draft a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry sector.

Modi and Luxon also welcomed the initiation of negotiations for a “balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial” free trade agreement (FTA), aimed at fostering deeper economic integration. Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar indicated that both nations aim to finalise the FTA by the end of the year.

“India and New Zealand stand for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Modi said in a media statement. “We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism.”

According to a joint statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to an Indo-Pacific where sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day visit, primarily focused on strengthening economic ties.

As part of trade discussions, both nations agreed to initiate talks on an arrangement that would facilitate the mobility of professionals and skilled workers, addressing challenges related to irregular migration.

The discussions also covered cooperation in the digital payments sector, with both countries agreeing to explore early implementation of collaborative efforts in this area.

Addressing security concerns, Modi reiterated India’s stance against terrorism, referencing the 2019 Christchurch terror attack and the 26/11 Mumbai strikes. “Strict action is necessary against those guilty of terrorist attacks. We will continue to work together against terrorist, separatist, and radical elements,” he said.

He specifically raised concerns over anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani elements in New Zealand. “We are confident that we will continue to receive cooperation from the New Zealand government against these illegal elements,” Modi said.

Mazumdar later confirmed at a media briefing that the issue was discussed during the Modi-Luxon talks. “We alert our partners to activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their misuse of democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism and threaten our diplomats,” he said. “The New Zealand government has been receptive to our concerns in the past, and today’s discussions reflected that approach.”

The leaders also decided to strengthen India-New Zealand defence ties, including through joint exercises, training, and port visits, with a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry.

Luxon, in his remarks, said he and Modi discussed a strategic vision for the Indo-Pacific. “I reiterated our strong commitment to addressing shared concerns and advancing our respective interests in contributing to a prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he stated.

On economic cooperation, Modi highlighted potential for investment in dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. “Mutual cooperation and investment in these areas will be encouraged under the proposed FTA,” he said.

The agreements signed included a mutual recognition pact between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India (CBIC) and New Zealand’s Customs Service.

On maritime security, New Zealand welcomed India’s decision to join the Combined Maritime Forces, and both leaders acknowledged advancements in defence cooperation during New Zealand’s command of Command Task Force 150.

The leaders also discussed pressing global issues, including the Middle East crisis. According to the joint statement, both reaffirmed support for peace and stability in the region and called for continued negotiations to secure a permanent resolution.

“They reiterated their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable, and independent state of Palestine, coexisting peacefully with Israel,” the statement said.

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Modi and Luxon expressed support for “a just and lasting peace based on international law, UN Charter principles, and territorial integrity.”

The two leaders also condemned terrorism in all forms and stressed the need for countries to take concrete actions against UN-proscribed terrorist organisations. “They called for disrupting terrorist financing networks, dismantling terror infrastructure, including online platforms, and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly,” the statement noted.

Exploring ways to enhance connectivity, both sides discussed the possibility of direct flights between India and New Zealand, a move that could further boost trade and tourism.