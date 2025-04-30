Modi congratulates Canada’s new PM, signals hopes of reviving bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended congratulations to Mark Carney on becoming the new Prime Minister of Canada, following the Liberal Party’s electoral win. Modi expressed optimism about working together to bolster ties between the two countries. “Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory,” Modi said in a message posted on social media. “India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties.” He added, “I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people.” Carney, a former central banker, assumed office after Justin Trudeau stepped down as Prime Minister. His arrival has sparked fresh speculation about a possible thaw in strained Indo-Canadian relations. Diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Ottawa took a hit in 2023, after then Prime Minister Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader, in British Columbia. India dismissed the allegations as “absurd”. The situation worsened when Canada linked several Indian diplomats to the case, prompting both sides to withdraw senior envoys. High Commissioner Sanjay Verma was among those recalled by India, and Canada’s diplomatic staff in New Delhi was also reduced. Since the beginning of this year, officials from both countries have resumed limited contact, with discussions reportedly underway to appoint new high commissioners. Carney’s leadership is being viewed as a potential reset point for bilateral dialogue. In March, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the previous downturn was due to Canada giving space to extremist and separatist elements. “The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the licence that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in that country,” he said.

Apart from congratulating Carney, Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his wishes to Kamla Persad-Bissessar, former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, on her recent electoral win.

“Heartiest congratulations @MPKamla on your victory in the elections,” he posted. “We cherish our historically close and familial ties with Trinidad and Tobago. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for the shared prosperity and well-being of our people.”The congratulatory messages come amid broader efforts by India to recalibrate its diplomatic outreach with key global partners.