Modi condemns deaths of civilians in Hamas-Israel conflict

New Delhi: New challenges are emerging from the incidents in the West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday even as he condemned deaths of civilians in the Hamas-Israel conflict.



In his address at the second India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Modi, highlighting top 10 priorities for the developing countries, called for a consultative and demand-driven development financing system that respects national sovereignty and avoids debt traps, in comments that came amid rising criticism of China’s harsh lending conditions.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing that the deliberations on the Hamas-Israel conflict included concerns over the ongoing hostilities, “horror” at the civilian casualties, the need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian people and the threat of terrorism.

In his remarks at the summit, the prime minister apprised the leaders from around 130 nations about the achievements of India’s G20 presidency from the perspective of the Global South and announced a series of initiatives including New Delhi’s decision to hold an annual conference from next year on development priorities of the developing countries.

The leaders at the summit also deliberated on the possible consequences of the Hamas-Israel conflict. The summit comprised two sessions at the level of leaders and eight others at the ministerial level.

“For global prosperity, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all) is needed. But we all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia,” Modi said.

“India has condemned the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7. Along with restraint, we have also emphasized on dialogue and diplomacy. We strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” he said.

Kwatra said “almost all leaders spoke about the challenge of terrorism which comes from there, the need to provide humanitarian assistance there and horror at the civilian casualties because of the conflict.”

“These three were kind of threads which were common to almost all interventions,” he said.

Citing the situation in West Asia, Modi said these crises can have a major impact on the Global South and it is important that “we find solutions to all these situations with solidarity, in one voice, and with shared efforts.”

He also referred to his recent phone conversation with President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas last month.

“After speaking to President Mahmoud Abbas, we have sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine. This is the time when the countries of the Global South need to speak in one voice for the greater global good,” he said.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military operation in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

In his remarks, Modi said the message from the second Voice of Global South summit was that the Global South wants its “autonomy” and is ready to take big responsibilities in world

affairs.

In the concluding session of the summit, Modi highlighted top ten priorities for the Global South which included his call for having a consultative, demand-driven and people-centric development financing that respects national sovereignty and avoids debt traps.

China, considered to be the world’s largest sovereign creditor, has been showing reluctance to certain proposals on debt restructuring.

Kwatra said the challenges of debt burden came up strongly at many sessions at the virtual summit as financing is a need that stresses across various areas of development cooperation and economic growth of a country.

He said the overarching view was that development financing should be extended in a manner so that it does not impose debt burden on structural parameters of the economy of any country.

Asked whether the name of any specific country figured in the discussions for triggering the debt burden, he said no specific name was mentioned. But at the same time added that: “everybody knows what kind of credit causes debt”.

In the list of top 10 priorities for Global South, Modi pitched for climate action based on principles of equity

and climate justice as well as underlined the need for affordable and inclusive

energy transition, and food security for all.

The priorities included digital public infrastructure for public service delivery, reformed multilateralism, women-led development, counter terror cooperation and preventing misuse of new technologies.

The prime minister also called for cooperation under the framework of ‘five Cs’ which he explained as consultation, cooperation, communication, creativity and capacity building.

Modi also described the Voice of Global South as the most unique platform for the changing world of the 21st century.

Modi also talked about African Union’s entry into the G20 as a permanent member at the New Delhi summit of the grouping.

Listing achievements for the Global South under India’s G20 presidency, Modi said unprecedented seriousness was shown this time on climate

finance.

There was consensus at G20 on providing finance and technology in easy terms to countries of the Global South for climate transition, he said.