Modi celebrates NDA win, lauds democratic values in victory speech

New Delhi: Following the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) securing 290 seats by late Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the outcome as a triumph for India’s democracy. In a speech filled with gratitude, vision, and determination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a jubilant crowd at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and mentioned, “This victory is not just for the BJP but for the entire nation. It is a victory for democratic values.” In his victory address, he also extended his gratitude to his coalition partners, particularly recognizing the contributions of key leaders like Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, where the NDA achieved notable successes.



“In Andhra Pradesh, the NDA, led by Chandrababu Naidu, has delivered an outstanding performance. Similarly, in Bihar, under the leadership of Nitish Babu, the NDA has achieved remarkable success,” he mentioned. PM Modi attributed the formation of the NDA government and the victory to the promise of a developed India and the steadfast belief in the Indian Constitution. He also acknowledged the hard work of party workers who braved the heat to secure the win.

However, the performance, measured against the ambitious goals set by Prime Minister Modi, has been somewhat lacklustre.

Rather than surmounting the 400-seat threshold, as of 9 pm, the NDA has attained 292 seats, a mere 20 seats beyond the 272 required for a majority. The BJP’s tally hovers around 240, significantly short of the coveted 370-seat milestone.

The Prime Minister assured the people of the four states that went to Assembly polls alongside the Lok Sabha elections that the centre would prioritise their development.

He commended Nitish Kumar for the NDA’s performance in Bihar and reflected on the transformative mandate of a decade ago when the country faced corruption and economic challenges.

Prime Minister Modi elaborated on the multifaceted nature of this electoral mandate.

“This mandate is layered with significance. It marks the first instance since 1962 that a government has been re-elected after serving two consecutive terms,” highlighting the multifaceted nature of the electoral mandate, noting the historic re-election of a government after two consecutive terms and the NDA’s success in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, where the Congress faced a near-wipeout.

The BJP’s performance in challenging states such as Kerala and Odisha was hailed as a breakthrough, with the party securing a seat in Kerala and set to have its first Chief Minister in Odisha.

The party’s victories in other states, including near-clean sweeps in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, were also noted.

PM Modi praised the Election Commission for conducting a massive election with nearly 100 crore voters, emphasising the efficiency and credibility of India’s electoral process. He also saluted the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their record turnout, which reflected the region’s democratic spirit.

On a personal note, PM Modi remembered his late mother and expressed gratitude for the support of Indian women, dedicating the NDA’s victory to them. He listed the government’s achievements over the past decade, including welfare policies, infrastructure development, and economic reforms.

Looking ahead, PM Modi committed to a green future for India, with plans to invest in green industrialization and aim for the third-largest economy status. He positioned India as a global solutions provider and pledged to work on international issues and stabilise the supply chain.

In closing, PM Modi emphasised the guiding principles of the Constitution and the NDA’s commitment to working with all state governments.

He called for a determined push forward, stating that the NDA is ready to serve the country for the third term.

“Together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous India. This is our pledge, and with the support of the people, we will fulfil it,” Modi concluded, to applause from the crowd.

As the BJP prepares to form the next government, party leaders believe that Prime Minister Modi’s victory speech sets the stage for a term focused on development, unity, and India’s expanding global role.