Modi calls for peace in Ukraine, heads to Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised India’s commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, just hours before his highly anticipated visit to war-torn Ukraine. Speaking after talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Modi reiterated India’s stance on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

“This is India’s firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. In any crisis, the loss of lives of innocent people has become the biggest challenge for the whole of humanity,” Modi stated. He added: “We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support.”

The Prime Minister’s comments come as he prepares for a seven-hour visit to Kyiv, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.