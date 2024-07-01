Modi, BJP not representative of entire Hindu community: Rahul Gandhi

In a dramatic session of the 18th Lok Sabha today, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered his maiden speech, igniting heated exchanges in the Lower House. Gandhi, responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, directed a pointed gesture towards the Treasury Bench, asserting that "those who claim to represent Hinduism often speak of violence." His remarks sparked immediate uproar, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene, labeling Gandhi’s comments as a serious allegation against Hindus. The BJP swiftly demanded an apology from him.

Gandhi commenced his address with chants of “Jai Samvidhan,” amidst slogans echoing across the chamber. He illustrated his points with “Abhay mudras” — symbols of fearlessness and non-violence — drawn from various religious images, including the Congress party symbol.

The Congress leader’s speech followed Speaker Om Birla’s earlier rejection of adjournment motions by Opposition MPs on the NEET paper leak, along with Gandhi’s proposal for a dedicated debate on the issue. Gandhi criticized what he described as a systematic assault on the Constitution, highlighting personal experiences of being targeted across various fronts, including extensive questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government’s handling of the ongoing NEET paper leak issue during his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Kharge’s comments on the RSS and its influence on the Indian education system triggered a similar uproar in the Upper House. Leader of the House J P Nadda intervened, urging for Kharge’s remarks to be expunged. Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized that such statements would not be included in the official record, questioning whether it was a crime to associate with any organization. Kharge began his response by noting the President’s Address had lavished praise on the government while ignoring critical issues affecting the most vulnerable sections of society.

The day’s proceedings underscored deep ideological divisions within Parliament, reflecting broader concerns over governance and constitutional values amidst contentious legislative debates.