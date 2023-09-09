Modi begins G-20 summit with ‘Bharat’ nameplate

Amid the ongoing controversy over name change of the country, during the inaugural address at the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nameplate read ‘Bharat’ instead of India.

The leaders of Opposition parties have raised a strong protest over mentioning the name of the country from India to Bharat in the dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu to foreign leaders attending the G20 Summit. The dinner is on Saturday, where apart from international delegates, some of the prominent leaders of the nation would also attend.

The Prime Minister started his inaugural address after expressing deep grief over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco and assured all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.

“We pray that all the injured people get well soon. The entire world community is with Morocco in this difficult time and we are ready to provide them all possible assistance,” Modi said.

The PM also proposed permanent membership of the G-20 to the African Union, which was approved by all members of G-20.

Highlighting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict without taking names, Modi said, “After Covid-19, a huge crisis of lack of trust has come in the world. The war has deepened this trust deficit. When we can defeat Covid, we can also overcome this crisis of mutual trust.”

“Today, as the President of G-20, India calls upon the entire world to first convert this ‘Global Trust Deficit’ into ‘one trust and one confidence’. It is time for all of us to move together,” he said.

And so, the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas” can become a guiding light for all of us, the PM said.

“Be it turmoil in the global economy, divide between north and south, distance between east and west. Be it management of food, fuel and fertilizer, terrorism and cyber security, health, energy and water security, we must move towards concrete solutions to these challenges for the present as well as future generations,” PM Modi said.

India’s G-20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of “sabka saath” within and outside the country. In India, it became the ‘People’s G-20 as crores of Indians joined it. In more than 60 cities of the country. more than 200 meetings were held,” he said.