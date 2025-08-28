Modi avoided 4 calls from Trump amid tariff tension: Reports

WASHINGTON: As steep tariffs imposed by the US on India took effect, it has come to light that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to take four calls from American President Donald Trump in recent weeks, against the backdrop of the tariff dispute, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has reported, citing sources. The report suggests this reflected “the depth of his [Modi’s] anger, but also his caution.”

A Japanese newspaper, Nikkei Asia, made similar claims, stating that Prime Minister Modi was avoiding Trump’s calls, “heightening Trump’s frustration.”

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been strained after President Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, the highest rate for any country other than Brazil. This includes a 25 per cent additional duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India has maintained that it is prepared to stand firm against US pressure, with PM Modi declaring he would “never compromise” the interests of the country’s farmers.

According to the German publication, the US-India trade clash illustrates that New Delhi will not yield to Washington’s demands. “There are signs indicating that Modi felt insulted,” FAZ reported, adding that Modi’s refusal to speak with Trump highlights the extent of his displeasure with the US president’s actions.

The paper further noted that Trump’s image in India has changed significantly, particularly due to his statements about strengthening ties with Pakistan. Since May, Trump has repeatedly claimed that his mediation stopped fighting between India and Pakistan—a claim India strongly denies. The US president’s “showy, deal-driven style of diplomacy” has become another source of friction, the Japanese report said.

Speaking to FAZ, analyst Mark Frazier argued that America’s vision of an Indo-Pacific alignment, with India playing a central role in containing China, “is falling apart.” While India and the US have drawn closer over the past two decades in a bid to counter Beijing, Trump’s punitive tariffs have put strain on the partnership—an outcome that has reportedly been welcomed in both Beijing and Moscow.

Frazier, co-director of the India-China Institute at the New School in New York, claimed New Delhi never intended to side fully with Washington against Beijing. He said India and China share common interests in expanding their influence within global institutions. Moreover, Chinese investment and technology could benefit Indian industry, while New Delhi could, in turn, play a key role in supporting Beijing’s global economic and geopolitical ambitions.

“India’s shift is strategic, not just a response to US tariffs. With the US retreating, India and China share interests in global influence and industrial growth,” he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit China at the end of August to officially attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This will be his first visit to China as Prime Minister and is widely viewed as an attempt to ease tensions with Beijing while closely watching the uncertain trajectory of US-China relations.