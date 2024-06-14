Modi asks officials to deploy full spectrum of counter-terror abilities

New Delhi: In a high-level security meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed officials to utilise all available counter-terrorism measures in response to the recent series of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. This directive came as he assessed the escalating situation, particularly the assault on a bus transporting pilgrims.



The meeting, which included National Security Adviser Ajit Doval among other key figures, also involved discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the strategic deployment of security forces and the execution of counter-terrorism operations, as per government sources.

Further communications were held with Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who updated the Prime Minister on the local administration’s ongoing response efforts.

During the session, Prime Minister Modi received a comprehensive briefing on the security challenges in the region and the proactive measures being implemented to combat terrorism.

An official source quoted the Prime Minister’s mandate for a robust deployment of counter-terrorism strategies.

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua, and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

On Tuesday, terrorists fired at a joint check post of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.