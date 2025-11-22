Modi arrives in South Africa for G20 Summit, calls for ‘productive discussions’ on global challenges

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Friday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, expressing confidence that the gathering would facilitate “productive discussions” with global counterparts on a wide range of international challenges. Modi landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Gauteng, where he received a ceremonial red-carpet welcome from the South African Air Force. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency, welcomed him at the airport as a cultural troupe performed traditional songs and dances.

“Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit-related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues,” Modi said in a social media post shortly after his arrival.

This year’s meeting marks the first time a G20 Summit is being hosted on the African continent. The African Union, which secured full membership during India’s presidency in 2023, will be participating for the first time in its new status. Modi noted that India’s efforts at the summit would centre on “strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all.”

At his hotel in Johannesburg, Modi was greeted by a group of children who recited a prayer in his honour. Local artists showcased traditional dance forms representing several Indian states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Modi interacted with children chanting Vedic Mantras and applauded musical performances. Members of the Indian community gathered around him, cheering and chanting his name.

“Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Johannesburg. This affection reflects the enduring bond between India and South Africa. These ties, rooted in history and strengthened by shared values, continue to grow even stronger,” he said. Modi added that the cultural connection between the two countries was “truly heartwarming and timeless”, noting that the devotional prayers sung by young performers reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between their peoples.

During his stay, the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the margins of the summit. He will also participate in the sixth summit of IBSA, the trilateral grouping comprising India, Brazil and South Africa.

Before departing from Delhi, Modi said he would present India’s viewpoint at the summit in line with the principles of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and the vision of “One Earth, One Family and One Future.” He described the event as an opportunity to engage with partners on core global concerns, noting that South Africa had advanced the themes of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, carrying forward the work from the New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro summits.

“I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit,” he said, adding that he was eager to meet members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa, one of the largest globally.

Modi is expected to address all three sessions of the G20 Summit. The first will focus on “Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind”, covering trade, development financing and debt challenges. The second will discuss “A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution”, with attention to disaster risk reduction, climate change, energy transitions and food systems. The third session, “A Fair and a Just Future for All”, will take up issues concerning critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.

This year’s meeting is the fourth consecutive summit to be hosted in the Global South. Notably, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending the gathering.