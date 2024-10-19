Modi and Xi set for potential face-off at BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to come face-to-face at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, next week. Both leaders have confirmed their participation in the conclave, marking a significant diplomatic moment as tensions between India and China persist over the ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Kazan starting Tuesday, following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed that President Xi would also attend the summit, setting the stage for a potential interaction between the two leaders.

While there is no official word from either India or China on a formal meeting between Modi and Xi, speculations abound regarding a possible dialogue on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders last met informally during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, where they had a brief conversation

The backdrop of the ongoing military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, which has lasted over four years, adds a layer of tension to the anticipated encounter. Both nations have engaged in multiple rounds of talks, but a resolution remains elusive.In addition to the BRICS summit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other BRICS member countries and invited leaders. A notable meeting on the agenda is a potential bilateral dialogue with President Putin, where the Ukraine conflict is likely to be a key topic of discussion. Last month, Putin proposed a meeting with Modi on the summit’s sidelines, following a visit by India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, to St Petersburg.

The BRICS summit, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” will offer a crucial platform for leaders to address global issues and explore avenues for future collaboration. The BRICS group, which originally began in 2006 as BRIC, expanded in 2010 with the inclusion of South Africa and continues to play a significant role in global geopolitics.