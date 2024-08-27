Modi and Biden discuss Ukraine peace efforts, stability in B’desh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden engaged in a significant phone conversation on Monday, discussing critical global issues, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine and recent developments in Bangladesh. The call, initiated by Biden, came just days after Modi’s high-profile visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



During the call, Modi briefed Biden on his recent trip to Ukraine and reiterated India’s stance on the conflict. “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability,” Modi stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasised India’s consistent position favouring dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released a statement detailing the conversation: “While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine.” The statement added that Modi “expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability.”

The leaders also addressed the unfolding political situation in Bangladesh, expressing shared concerns over recent events. Modi stated: “We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

The PMO’s statement echoed this sentiment, saying: “They emphasised the restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.”

The conversation also touched upon the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and the United States. Modi conveyed his appreciation for Biden’s commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which the PMO described as based on “shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.”

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad. This commitment gains significance amid speculation about a potential Quad summit on the sidelines of the UN’s Summit of the Future in New York next month.

Interestingly, Modi also had a separate phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the same day, which included discussions on Quad cooperation.

Modi’s recent diplomatic engagements, including his visit to Kyiv and phone calls with world leaders, showcase India’s efforts to maintain a balanced approach in global affairs. His visit to Ukraine, where he told President Zelenskyy that India was ready to play an “active role” in restoring peace, was seen by many as a diplomatic balancing act, especially following his trip to Russia last month.