MoD inks Rs 26,000 cr deal with HAL for 240 Su-30MKI engines

New Delhi: In a significant development for India’s defence and aerospace sector, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) officially signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 240 AL-31FP aero engines for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Su-30MKI fleet on Monday in the national capital. This contract, valued at over Rs 26,000 crore, was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting indigenous defence manufacturing.



The Su-30MKI, a twin-engine, multi-role air superiority fighter, is a critical component of the IAF’s strategic capabilities. Since its induction in the late 1990s, the Su-30MKI has been a cornerstone of India’s defence preparedness. The aircraft, powered by two AL-31FP turbojet engines, has demonstrated exceptional performance, with a maximum speed of Mach 1.9 and a rate of climb of 300 metres per second. However, after 25 years of service, the fleet requires new engines to sustain its operational capabilities.

The contract agreement was inked by senior officials of the ministry and the HAL in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The contract stipulates that HAL will supply 30 aero engines per annum over the next eight years, ensuring a steady flow of engines to meet the IAF’s requirements. The engines will be manufactured at HAL’s Koraput Division, with plans to enhance the indigenization content to 63 per cent by the end of the delivery program. This will not only support the operational readiness of the Su-30 fleet but also bolster the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem by involving micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and both public and private industries.

In terms of indigenization and its impact, HAL’s commitment to increasing the indigenous content of the aero engines is a strategic move that aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

By gradually increasing the indigenization content to an average of over 54 per cent, HAL aims to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers, enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing, and promote technology transfer and absorption. This will also have a positive ripple effect on the repair and overhaul tasks of the aero engines, further strengthening the country’s defence preparedness.

When it comes to strategic implications, the procurement of these aero engines is not just a logistical necessity but a strategic imperative. The Su-30MKI fleet plays a pivotal role in India’s defence strategy, and maintaining its operational capability is crucial for national security. The contract ensures the IAF can continue its unhindered operations, reinforcing India’s regional strategic posture.