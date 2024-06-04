New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has long been the target of BJP's derisive nicknames, from 'pappu' to 'shehzade'. The BJP has consistently used jabs at the Gandhi family as a key tactic against the Congress over the past decade. However, as Congress nears a 100-seat tally in this Lok Sabha election – its best performance in ten years – the contributions of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have been pivotal.



Rahul Gandhi effectively launched his campaign with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a nationwide journey that took him to the heart of India's diverse regions. While the exact influence of this yatra on the election results is debatable, it undeniably helped reshape his public image. The BJP's portrayal of him was countered by visuals of Rahul interacting warmly with the public, from petting puppies to conversing with people from all walks of life, including students, truck drivers, and mechanics.

Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, opted not to run for office, a decision she has explained in multiple interviews. She stated that if both she and Rahul had contested, they would have been confined to campaigning in their constituencies. Instead, she chose to remain free for rallies, a strategy that appears to have paid off.

While Rahul toured the country addressing rallies of the INDIA bloc, Priyanka spearheaded the Congress campaign in the family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli. As the vote count progressed, the party seemed poised to secure victories in both seats, including Amethi, where loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma defeated Union Minister Smriti Irani, avenging Rahul Gandhi's 2019 loss.

Priyanka was instrumental in these battles, both as the face and the strategist of the party. "Mocked by BJP for Years, Gandhi Siblings Shine in INDIA's Victory"She addressed local meetings, organized campaign strategies, and led efforts from the ground up.

This election also marked Priyanka's emergence as a compelling orator. Her response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Congress's wealth distribution plan would confiscate women's gold made headlines. She retorted, "He says the Congress wants to take away your gold, your mangalsutra. The country has been independent for 70 years. The Congress ruled for 55 years. Has anyone robbed you of your gold or your mangalsutra? When the war was on, Indira Gandhi gave her gold to the country. My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country."

During a party meeting in Amethi, Priyanka shared a touching story about a woman who defied her father-in-law to ensure her daughter received an education by stitching sari falls to save money. She then invited the woman on stage, receiving cheers from the audience. Such personal interactions helped dismantle the BJP's portrayal of the Gandhi siblings and diminished the impact of the "royal family" jabs.

Another significant aspect of this election was the Congress's decision to contest only 328 out of 543 seats – its lowest ever – leaving 215 seats to its INDIA allies. Historically known for aggressively negotiating for seats but often failing to convert them into victories, this shift by the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party seems to have been a successful strategy.

While the Congress may finish with half as many seats as the BJP, the performance of the Gandhi siblings has been a standout in the party's impressive showing.