Mizoram is first to operationalize Ayushman

In a major development towards digital healthcare services, Mizoram has become the first state in India to operationalize an Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Microsite in its capital city Aizawl. Under this, all healthcare facilities, including the private clinics, small hospitals and labs in the region, would be made ABDM-enabled and would offer digital health services to the patients.

Notably, National Health Authority (NHA) had announced 100 Microsites projects for accelerated adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) across the country.

Speaking on the significance of the project, NHA CEO RS Sharma said, “The 100 Microsite project under ABDM is a very important initiative for reaching out to the bulk of small and medium scale healthcare providers from the private sector.” The launch event was held in Aizawl on Wednesday.

“The concept of Microsites was envisaged to provide a strong impetus to healthcare digitization efforts across the country. The efforts by Mizoram team have resulted in Aizawl becoming the first ABDM Microsite in India. NHA looks forward to similar enthusiastic responses from other state teams,” Sharma said.

Speaking on the development, Mizoram’s additional secretary (health) Betsy Zothanpari Sailo said, “We firmly believe that digitization of health services can help us achieve our goal of universal health coverage. With digital services at our health facilities and secure access to digital health records, the patients shall benefit the most.”

“Our teams made conscious efforts in closely studying the process of ABDM enablement and have selected an implementation partner to operationalize our first Microsite in Aizawl. We are all geared up to take the implementation in mission mode and ensure that the Aizawl Microsite lives up to its role as the first ABDM Microsite in the country,” she said.

The ABDM Microsites are defined geographical regions where focused outreach efforts would be made to onboard small and medium scale private healthcare providers. These Microsites would be majorly implemented by state Mission Directors of ABDM while the financial resources and overall guidance would be provided by NHA.

Besides Mizoram, other states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have also made significant progress regarding implementation of ABDM Microsites. Also, more such microsites are expected to be operational in the next few weeks.