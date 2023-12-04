Mizoram assembly polls: ZPM gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is all set to form the next government in Mizoram after the party swept the elections bagging 26 seats in the 40-member House on Monday.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the party was leading in one seat.

The prominent ZPM winners include the party's CM face Lalduhoma who bagged the Serchhip seat defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes.

The ZPM won the Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-I, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl North-III, Aizawl East II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-II, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champai South, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Lawngtlai East and Serchhip seats.

The ruling Mizo National Front won seven seats and was leading in three. These include Mamik, Tuirial, Serlui, Tuivawl, East Tuipui, West Tuipui and Thorang.

The BJP won Palak and Saiha seats.

The Indian National Congress was leading in one seat.

Prominent losers include Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia who lost to ZPM candidate in Tuichang, Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana who lost to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui and Rural Development Minister Laruatkima who lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West II, according to the Election Commission.

Chief Minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga was trailing in Aizawl East 1 by over 2,000 votes against ZPM's Lalthansanga, it said.

Counting of votes, which began at 8 am, was being held in 13 centres. Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.

In some of the seats that have a fewer number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted.

More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.