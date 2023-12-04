Mizoram assembly polls: State's Rural Development Minister Laruatkima loses to ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar

Mizoram Rural Development Minister and MNF candidate Laruatkima lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in the Aizawl West II Assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission.

Hmar of Zoram People's Movement secured 10,398, while Lalruatkima of Mizo National Front got 5,579 and Ngurdingliana of Indian National Congress received 1,528 votes, the EC said.

Independent candidate K Laldingliana got only 99 votes.

The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.