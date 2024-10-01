Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi/ Kolkata: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, known for his iconic performances in films like ‘Mrigayaa’, ‘Disco Dancer’, and ‘Prem Pratigya’, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday through X.

Chakraborty, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had recently been conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, marking a significant year of recognition for the actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him as a “cultural icon” whose contributions have been admired across generations.

In response, the 74-year-old actor reflected on his journey from humble beginnings, recalling his early struggles in Mumbai. “I went to Mumbai from Kolkata... I did not have food and would sometimes sleep in the garden,” he said.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented to Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024. The actor’s remarkable career spans decades and continues to inspire the next generation of Indian cinema.