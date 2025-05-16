‘Ministers must speak responsibly’: SC refuses interim relief to Vijay Shah

Bhopal: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant interim relief to Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah in connection with an FIR lodged against him over his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, in which he allegedly referred to her as a “sister of terrorists”.

The top court, however, directed Shah to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court for relief, stating that ministers are expected to speak with responsibility.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, heading the bench, observed, “A person holding such an office is expected to maintain such a degree... every sentence uttered by a minister has to be with responsibility.” Despite Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija’s submission that Shah’s remarks were taken out of context and that he had already issued a public apology, the apex court declined to intervene at this stage, setting the matter for consideration on Friday.

Minister Shah has filed an appeal in the SC challenging the MPHC’s order directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to register an FIR against him.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had suo motu directed the registration of the FIR, on Wednesday delivered a stinging rebuke to the state police for allegedly weakening the case.

A division bench of the MPHC at Jabalpur, comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anuradha Shukla, found the FIR (No. 188/2025), filed at Manpur Police Station, Indore Dehat, lacking in specific allegations linking Shah’s statements to offences under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the BNS.

The bench condemned the FIR as a “gross subterfuge”, accusing the police of drafting it in a manner that favoured Shah and could potentially facilitate its quashing in the future. The court ordered that its detailed May 14 ruling be treated as part of the FIR to ensure proper legal scrutiny.

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for June 16 and directed the Advocate General to ensure full compliance, warning that it would closely monitor the investigation for fairness and freedom from political interference.

Shah stirred controversy by stating, “Those people (terrorists) who had wiped out the Sindoor of our sisters. We avenged them by sending their sister to destroy them.”

The minister allegedly likened Col Sofiya Qureshi, who had been briefing the nation on ‘Operation Sindoor’, to the “sister” of terrorists.

The MPHC bench found the minister prima facie guilty of offences under various sections of the BNS and directed the DGP of the state to register an FIR against him. While Shah did not name Col. Sofiya in his speech, he later referred to her in his apology, expressing regret for hurting her and the sentiments of the nation.