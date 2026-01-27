Military might and diplomacy: India sends a powerful message on R-Day

New Delhi: India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a meticulously choreographed parade in New Delhi that blended pageantry, cultural expression and an extensive display of military capability, while also carrying a strong diplomatic signal through the presence of senior leaders from the European Union. The celebrations along Kartavya Path unfolded against the overarching theme of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, situating the spectacle in both historical reflection and contemporary national priorities.



President Droupadi Murmu led the ceremonial proceedings, which began at 10.30 am and continued for nearly 90 minutes. She arrived at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy, escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, accompanied by the chief guests, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The guests on the saluting dais were seated behind a glass shield panel, a feature that has become standard in recent years. Von der Leyen attended the ceremony in a maroon and gold silk brocade outfit. The trio later departed the venue in the same ceremonial carriage.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, several Union ministers, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among those who witnessed the parade from the enclosures lining the boulevard. About 10,000 special guests from different walks of life were invited to attend the event.

The presence of the two European Union leaders added a diplomatic layer to the occasion. In a post on X after the ceremony, Modi said India was privileged to host Costa and von der Leyen during the Republic Day celebrations. “Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values,” he said, adding that the visit would add momentum to engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across sectors.

The parade opened with around 100 cultural artistes presenting a musical prelude built around the theme Vividata Mein Ekta, or Unity in Diversity. The ensemble showcased a wide array of musical instruments from different parts of the country, setting the tone for a programme that sought to balance cultural heritage with a forward-looking narrative. Along the Kartavya Path enclosures, large backdrops displayed prints of old paintings by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, illustrating the opening stanzas of Vande Mataram and reinforcing the central theme of the celebrations.

The military segment of the parade reflected India’s strategic autonomy and diverse sourcing of defence equipment, with platforms of Russian origin appearing alongside those manufactured in the United States and indigenously developed systems. Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding of the Delhi Area and a second-generation army officer, led the contingents.

A notable feature this year was the prominence given to Operation Sindoor, the Indian military operation conducted in early May. A tri-services tableau dedicated to the operation drew attention as it rolled down Kartavya Path. The display included replicas of major weapon systems deployed during the conflict, and a glass-cased integrated operational centre illustrated how the operation was conducted using assets such as BrahMos missiles and the S-400 air defence system. According to the depiction, BrahMos strikes inflicted heavy damage on the adversary, while Akash missile systems and the S-400 provided a protective shield during the May 7 to 10 confrontation with Pakistan.

Before the parade commenced, President Murmu conferred the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He created history last year by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station in June.

The Army showcased a phased battle array format for the first time, presenting its assets in a sequence that mirrored operational deployment, including an aerial component. The reconnaissance element was led by the mounted 61 Cavalry, whose personnel appeared in active combat uniform, marking another first. They were followed by a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle, with aerial support provided by the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed variant, Rudra, flying in Prahar formation to demonstrate battlefield shaping.

The combat segment featured T-90 Bhisma tanks and the indigenously developed Main Battle Tank Arjun, rolling past the saluting dais with air cover from Apache AH-64E helicopters and the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter. Other mechanised columns included the BMP-II infantry combat vehicle and the tracked Nag missile system Mk-2. A detachment of Special Forces followed, equipped with Ajayketu all-terrain vehicles, Randhwaj rugged terrain tactical transport systems and Dhawansak light strike vehicles.

Emerging technologies also found space in the parade. Robotic dogs, unmanned ground vehicles and four autonomous unmanned ground vehicles were displayed, highlighting the increasing role of automation. The combat support element showcased a new generation of unmanned warhead systems, including Shaktibaan and Divyastra, mounted on specialised high-mobility platforms. Both the Shaktibaan Regiment and the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion made their Republic Day parade debut. The Bhairav unit has been raised as a specialised assault infantry battalion designed to bridge the capabilities of conventional infantry and special forces.

The parade also included a mixed scouts contingent comprising personnel from the Ladakh Scouts, Dogra Scouts, Arunachal Scouts, Kumaon Scouts, Garhwal Scouts and Sikkim Scouts. Double-humped Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies were seen for the first time, adding a distinctive visual element that drew curiosity from spectators.

India’s naval and air power were represented in equal measure. The Indian Navy contingent, led by Lieutenant Karan Nagyal, included 144 young personnel, with Lieutenants Pawan Kumar Gandi, Priti Kumari and Varun Dreveriya serving as platoon commanders. The naval tableau carried the theme Strong Navy for a Strong Nation and traced maritime heritage from a stitched ship of the fifth century CE, now christened INSV Kaundinya, through Gurab-class ships of the Maratha Navy to modern indigenous platforms such as the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the warship INS Udayagiri. The tableau also depicted the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini during the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition. Young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth, marched alongside the display.

The Indian Air Force contingent comprised four officers and 144 airmen, commanded by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh as supernumerary officers. Synchronised with the marching column was a fly-past by two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and a Jaguar aircraft in what was described as the Spearhead formation, also referred to as the Sindoor formation.

Earlier in the parade, four Mi-17 1V helicopters flew in Dhwaj formation, showering flower petals over the route. The Defence Research and Development Organisation showcased its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM, designed to engage both static and moving targets. The system features an indigenous avionics suite and high-accuracy sensor packages and is capable of carrying multiple payloads.

The aerial fly-past, one of the most anticipated segments, involved 29 aircraft in total, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters. The participating platforms included Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighters, supported by strategic transport assets such as the C-130 and C-295, and the Indian Navy’s P-8i maritime patrol aircraft. The formations flown were named Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay.

In a rare international military presence, a small European Union military contingent also marched in the parade, carrying the military staff flag and the flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides, the EU’s naval missions. This marked the first time the EU has participated in such a ceremonial event outside Europe.

Beyond the marching contingents and fly-past, the parade featured 30 tableaux, with 17 representing states and Union Territories and 13 depicting various ministries and departments. Together, they presented themes linked to the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram alongside depictions of the country’s development trajectory. A joint DareDevils motorcycle team drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal concluded the ground displays with precision riding manoeuvres.

This year’s spectator enclosures were named after rivers from across the country, including the Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Ganga, Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, Sutlej, Yamuna and several others, reinforcing a nationwide motif that ran through the celebrations.

After the ceremony, Modi said on social media that the Republic Day parade had showcased India’s security apparatus and its readiness and technological capability in safeguarding citizens. The blend of cultural symbolism, military presentation and international engagement on display underscored how the annual event continues to serve as a platform for India to present both its heritage and its strategic outlook to a domestic and global audience.