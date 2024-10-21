Militants kill 7 workers in a deadly attack at Kashmir infrastructure camp

Militants launched a deadly attack on a camp housing workers of an infrastructure company near Sonamarg, along the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir, police sources revealed. The assailants, heavily armed, sought to inflict as many casualties as possible during the attack.

Seven employees, who were part of the team constructing the Z-Morh tunnel near Gagangir on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road, tragically lost their lives in the assault. The victims have been identified as Faheem Nasir from Bihar, Anil Shukhla from Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Shahnawaz from Bidgam in Kashmir, Mohammad Hanif from Bihar, Kaleem from Bihar, Sashi Abrol from Jammu, and Gurmeet Singh from Punjab. Witnesses reported that at least two militants entered the camp and opened fire indiscriminately, targeting various sections, including the mess area where many workers had gathered.

"It seems the attackers were heavily armed and spent considerable time in the camp," a police officer stated. "Based on accounts from the workers, it appears their intent was to cause maximum casualties." In response to the incident, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the scene to conduct a forensic investigation. Authorities expect the NIA to take over the inquiry into this brutal attack.