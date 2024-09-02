Militant attack in Manipur’s Koutruk results in two deaths, nine injuries

Imphal: A gun-and-bomb assault in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a woman, and left nine others injured, according to police reports.



The attack occurred when suspected militants, positioned on hilltops, launched indiscriminate gunfire and bombings targeting the

low-lying areas of Koutruk and the neighbouring Kadangband. This resulted in fatalities and injuries, as well as significant damage to several homes from the militants' heavy shelling.

Among the nine injured, five sustained bullet wounds, while the remaining four suffered splinter injuries from the explosions. The wounded were rushed to local hospitals for treatment, with hospital officials confirming their conditions as stable.

The attack created panic among residents, forcing many, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer locations. The deceased woman has been identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi, whose body has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for a post-mortem examination. The identity of the second victim remains unknown.

In response to the violence, security forces, including state and central units, have been deployed to stabilise the situation. The state government has condemned the attack, describing it as a serious threat to peace efforts.

“The attack on unarmed villagers using drones, bombs, and sophisticated weapons is a severe act of terrorism. It undermines the state government’s efforts to restore normalcy and peace,” stated a Home Department release.

The government has vowed to take immediate action against those responsible for the attack and to strengthen security measures in the region. The Director General of Police (DGP) has directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to maintain high alert in all vulnerable areas.