Militant associate arrested, 10 grenades seized in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (J-K): A suspected militant associate was arrested and 10 live grenades were seized from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said. Based on inputs about an imminent terror attack in Pulwama town, security forces laid a checkpoint at Circular Road in the south Kashmir district, a police official said. During checking, a person identified as Danish Bashir, a resident of the district's Dangerpora area travelling on his two-wheeler, was asked to stop, the official said. During a search of him, 10 live grenades and five batteries were found carefully wrapped and kept under the seat of the two-wheeler, he said. A case was registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act and Bashir arrested, the official said. An investigation is underway and more arrests are likely, he added.