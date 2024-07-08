Mihir Shah pursued by Mumbai Police in BMW hit-and-run probe

Mumbai: The Mumbai police are actively investigating the tragic BMW hit-and-run case involving Mihir Shah, who is accused of fatally striking a 45-year-old woman in Worli. According to police reports, Mihir and four friends had visited a bar in Juhu just hours before the incident, where he settled a bill totaling approximately Rs 18,730 around 1 am on Sunday.

Son of Rajesh Shah, a prominent figure in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Mihir is currently evading authorities, prompting the police to issue a lookout circular against him. Investigators have secured CCTV footage from the bar and retrieved the bill, critical pieces of evidence in building their case against him. "We have substantial evidence placing Mihir Shah at the bar and later dropping off his friends in Borivali before the incident," stated a police official familiar with the investigation. "While his evasion complicates obtaining blood alcohol content as evidence, we are relying on other gathered evidence for prosecution." The tragic incident occurred when the speeding BMW, registered under the Shinde Sena leader's name, collided with a two-wheeler carrying Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, who were returning home after purchasing fish from Crawford Market. Kaveri succumbed to her injuries after being dragged on the car's bonnet for nearly two kilometers.

"Our investigation indicates that Mihir Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were joyriding along Marine Drive and allegedly caused the fatal accident on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli," the officer continued. "Afterward, Shah abandoned the vehicle near Kalanagar in Bandra and fled the scene." Rajesh Shah and Bidawat have been arrested on charges related to tampering with evidence. "They are accused of aiding Mihir's escape and attempting to alter the vehicle's identity," explained the officer, noting their scheduled court appearance on Monday afternoon. The case remains a significant concern for the public as authorities pursue justice for the victim and her family amidst mounting community outcry and calls for stringent legal action.