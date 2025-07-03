Microsoft cuts nearly 9,000 jobs

Redmond (US): Microsoft has begun laying off nearly 9,000 employees in a new round of job cuts, the company confirmed on Wednesday. This marks the second major workforce reduction by the tech giant in recent months.

The latest layoffs will affect teams across various global divisions, including the company’s sales operations and its Xbox gaming unit. “We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The company did not provide an exact figure but noted the cuts would impact less than 4 per cent of its workforce. Based on Microsoft’s reported headcount of 228,000 full-time employees in June last year, the reduction amounts to approximately 9,000 roles.

This move follows earlier layoffs this year, including around 6,000 job losses in May, Microsoft’s largest workforce cut in over two years. Additionally, in June, 300 workers were laid off from its Redmond, Washington headquarters. Nearly 2,000 employees were let go in the Puget Sound region in May, according to filings with state labour officials. The restructuring comes as Microsoft continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence and adjust its operations in a shifting technology landscape.