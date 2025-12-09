Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, to invest $17.5 billion in India

New Delhi: Microsoft plans to invest USD 17.5 billion (around Rs 1.58 lakh crore) in India to help build infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for the country's AI future, CEO Satya Nadella said on social media platform X.

"To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing USD17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI-first future," Nadella said on X after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Microsoft, in a statement, said the company plans to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over the next four years (2026-2029) to drive AI diffusion at a population scale.

"It comes on top of Microsoft’s earlier commitment of USD 3 billion announced in January 2025," the statement said.